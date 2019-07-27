Raiders' James Cowser: Moved to defensive line
Cowser is taking reps on the defensive line throughout training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The Raiders had tried Cowser as a linebacker over the past few seasons, but he's slated to play defensive end throughout the preseason after primarily serving on special teams in 2017.
