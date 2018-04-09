Raiders' James Cowser: Re-signs with Oakland
Cowser, an exclusive-rights free agent, signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday.
Cowser signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2016 season and has since racked up 32 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 22 games. The product of Southern Utah should remain a key special-teams player and depth linebacker for Oakland in 2018.
