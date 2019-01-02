Cowser has signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cowser appeared in 22 games for Oakland between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but the 28-year-old failed to make a single game appearance throughout 2018. It appears he'll now get another chance to earn a role in Oakland's linebacking corps, though Cowser's most probable outcome -- should he make the team out of training camp -- is likely contained to work on special teams.

