Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Gets questionable tag for Week 14
Olawale (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Olawale received the designation after he was limited in practices Thursday and Friday following a no show Wednesday. The Raiders typically don't make extensive use of their fullbacks -- Olawale has logged no more than 17 offensive snaps in any of his eight games -- so don't expect him to retain a large role if he's able to suit up Sunday.
