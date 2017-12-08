Olawale (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Olawale received the designation after he was limited in practices Thursday and Friday following a no show Wednesday. The Raiders typically don't make extensive use of their fullbacks -- Olawale has logged no more than 17 offensive snaps in any of his eight games -- so don't expect him to retain a large role if he's able to suit up Sunday.

