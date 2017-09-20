Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Not on injury report
Olawale (quadriceps) was free from the Raiders' injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Olawale has been held back by a quadriceps injury since the latter portion of training camp. The issue has held him out of the season's first two games, but the fullback appears on track to make his debut Sunday against the Redskins barring any setbacks.
