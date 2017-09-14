Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Participates fully Thursday
Olawale (quadriceps) participated fully at the Raiders' practice Thursday.
This is extremely encouraging news for Olawale after he was held out of the Raiders' season opening victory over the Titans. The veteran fullback is unlikely to hold much fantasy value on a consistent basis this season, but is still seeing increased odds to suit up for Week 2.
