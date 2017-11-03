Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Questionable for Week 9
Olawale (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Olawale was only able to take part in practice on a limited basis this week after injuring his hamstring in the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Bills. Even if Olawale is able to shake off the issue and play Sunday, he won't see many touches out of the backfield, as Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio primarily deploys the fullback as a blocker.
