Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Remains sidelined
Olawale (concussion) was once again a non-participant at Raiders' practice Thursday.
Olawale presumably suffered the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He will need to clear the team's protocol before returning to the field. The 28-year-old's lack of participation at practice so far this week is certainly cause for concern regarding his status for Week 6.
More News
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.