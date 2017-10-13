Play

Olawale (concussion) was once again a non-participant at Raiders' practice Thursday.

Olawale presumably suffered the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He will need to clear the team's protocol before returning to the field. The 28-year-old's lack of participation at practice so far this week is certainly cause for concern regarding his status for Week 6.

