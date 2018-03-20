Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Traded to Dallas
The Raiders traded Olawale and a sixth-round draft pick to Dallas for a fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Olawale has served as Oakland's fullback since 2013, typically playing more snaps on special teams than offense. The Cowboys and Raiders are swapping fullbacks, as Keith Smith recently left Dallas to sign with Oakland. Olawale isn't much of a lead blocker, but he has the necessary speed and pass-blocking skill to fill in as a passing-down back in a pinch. He'll likely continue to see most of his snaps on special teams.
