Olawale hurt his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Bills and is questionable to return, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Olawale rarely gets more than a few touches a game, but he's key in certain pass-blocking scenarios. The Raiders don't carry another fullback on their roster, so it'll be interesting to see how their offense changes if he can't play in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

