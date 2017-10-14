Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Will sit Sunday
Olawale (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Olawale apparently suffered the concussion in Week 5's loss to the Ravens and did not practice this week. The 28-year-old must clear the league's concussion protocol before he is able to return to the field.
