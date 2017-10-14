Play

Olawale (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Olawale apparently suffered the concussion in Week 5's loss to the Ravens and did not practice this week. The 28-year-old must clear the league's concussion protocol before he is able to return to the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...