Raiders' Jared Cook: Another productive effort in win
Cook brought in seven of 10 targets for 116 yards in the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Cook paced the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and targets, putting together his second consecutive 100-yard effort. The 10-year pro continues to be a favorite target of Derek Carr all over the field, and the only blemish on his performance Sunday was that he saw his three-game touchdown streak come to an end. Cook will look to continue his stellar late-season production versus the Bengals in Week 15.
