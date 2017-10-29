Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches four passes
Cook hauled in four of five targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo.
Like much of Oakland's offense, Cook made huge strides last Thursday against Kansas City only to return back to earth on Sunday. In fairness, on an Oakland offense that has been inconsistent for much of the season, Cook has been among Derek Carr's more reliable options with at least four catches in five of eight games, including back-to-back weeks. It might seem peculiar that such an athletic, big-bodied target has scored just once this season, but snagging touchdowns has never been Cook's strong suit, his career high is just five in a season.
