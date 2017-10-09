Cook hauled in three passes on six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens.

Cook tied his season-low in receiving yards during Week 5's loss, but has yet to see less than five targets in a game throughout his 2017 campaign. His production has still been modest with 19 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown through five contests. Cook will look to find the end zone for the second time this year in Week 6 against the Chargers, when quarterback Derek Carr (back) is expected to return from injury.