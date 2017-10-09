Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches half his targets Sunday
Cook hauled in three passes on six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens.
Cook tied his season-low in receiving yards during Week 5's loss, but has yet to see less than five targets in a game throughout his 2017 campaign. His production has still been modest with 19 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown through five contests. Cook will look to find the end zone for the second time this year in Week 6 against the Chargers, when quarterback Derek Carr (back) is expected to return from injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Struggles with red-zone execution•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches first touchdown as Raider•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Set to face Washington on Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited due to shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Six targets in Week 2 victory•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Notches five receptions against Titans•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...