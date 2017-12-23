Raiders' Jared Cook: Cleared to play Monday
Cook (wrist) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Eagles after being listed as a full practice participant Saturday.
Cook is coming off a two-catch, 17-yard effort in Week 15's loss to the Cowboys, but the hoped-for return of starting wideout Amari Cooper (ankle) could help free things up for Cook to a degree in Week 16. Giants tight end Evan Engram managed to rack up eight catches on 13 targets for 87 yards in his team's 34-29 loss to the Eagles last weekend.
