Cook (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Cook, who was limited at practice all week, has logged back-to-back subpar efforts, but prior to that, Cook hauled in seven passes twice in a row. The tight end -- who has caught a fantasy-friendly 65 passes for 868 yards and six TDs in 15 games to date -- therefore profiles as a bounce-back candidate in Week 17, assuming his rib issue isn't a major hindrance.