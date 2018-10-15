Raiders' Jared Cook: Cooling off after impressive start
Cook recorded two receptions for 10 yards, as the Raiders fell to 1-5 with a 27-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Cook had never accumulated more than 54 receptions in any of his first nine NFL seasons, but he entered a Week 6 tilt with the Seahawks on pace for 96 catches. The veteran tight end has come back to earth after tearing it up during the first quarter of the regular season, averaging per-game clips of 6.5 catches for 92.5 yards through Week 4, then being held to six combined catches for 30 yards in two games since. Upon returning from the Raiders' bye week, Cook will benefit from his typical high volume of red-zone targets against a Colts' secondary that ranks bottom-5 against the pass.
