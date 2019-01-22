Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he would like to re-sign Cook this offseason, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gruden also acknowledged the market will be competitive after the 31-year-old tight end finally came through with his long-awaited breakout season. Cook caught 68 of 101 targets for 896 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, producing his second-best mark for yards per target (8.9) in addition to career-high counting stats across the board. Cook easily tops the class of impending free agents at tight end, though he could have some competition once teams release overpriced veterans. He'll turn 32 in April and doesn't exactly have the best reputation for consistency or blocking.