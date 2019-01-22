Raiders' Jared Cook: Could return to Oakland
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he would like to re-sign Cook this offseason, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gruden also acknowledged the market will be competitive after the 31-year-old tight end finally came through with his long-awaited breakout season. Cook caught 68 of 101 targets for 896 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, producing his second-best mark for yards per target (8.9) in addition to career-high counting stats across the board. Cook easily tops the class of impending free agents at tight end, though he could have some competition once teams release overpriced veterans. He'll turn 32 in April and doesn't exactly have the best reputation for consistency or blocking.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...