Raiders' Jared Cook: Could see more looks in Week 13
Cook is expected to be a primary target for quarterback Derek Carr in Sunday's game against the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With two 100-plus-yard receiving games on his ledger this season and five or more targets in the last five games, Cook had already been enjoying a sizable presence in the Raiders' passing attack, but his role will likely only be more amplified Sunday with starting wide receivers Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) both sidelined. Further aiding Cook's fantasy outlook is the Giants' ineptitude in covering tight ends this season -- Big Blue has surrendered touchdowns to tight ends in nine of their 11 games. All that points to Cook being an elite fantasy option in Week 13, with his ownership rate likely to be high in DFS contests for the reasons mentioned.
