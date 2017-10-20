Cook brought in six of seven targets for 107 yards in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.

The veteran tight end appeared to momentarily be the hero when he brought in a contested 29-yard reception with 23 seconds remaining that was initially ruled a touchdown. However, Cook was ruled down at the 1-yard line upon replay review, setting up a heart-stopping game-ending sequence in which the Raiders finally prevailed on Michael Crabtree's two-yard touchdown reception on the last of three untimed downs. The 30-year-old Cook established new season highs in both receptions and yardage with Thursday's effort, which marked his first time eclipsing the century mark since Week 11 of last season. He'll look to build on the performance versus the Bills in a Week 8 matchup.