Raiders' Jared Cook: Finishes preseason strong
Cook caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.
Coach Jon Gruden hasn't given his top players much run during the preseason and likely will hold them out for the final exhibition contest. Cook is locked in as Oakland's top pass-catcher at tight end, but he'll probably cede some snaps to blocking specialist Lee Smith in running formations. Cook draws a Week 1 matchup against a Rams defense that was middle-of-the-pack in production allowed to tight ends last season.
