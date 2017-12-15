Cook (wrist) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cook's wrist injury limited in the Raiders' first two practices of the week, but it shouldn't hinder him in the Week 15 matchup. Though he failed to take advantage of the absences of top wideouts Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (ankle) in the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Giants -- catching one of five targets for nine yards -- Cook capitalized when Cooper departed early in last week's loss to the Chiefs. The tight end finished the contest with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and could be positioned well for an encore performance Sunday with Cooper already being ruled out. Along with Cook and Crabtree, depth wideouts Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton should benefit from Cooper's absence to some extent.