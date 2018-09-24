Cook reeled in five of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Cook was active in the Raiders' short-passing game as he averaged 6.2 yards per catch, while amassing more receptions than receivers Amari Cooper and Martavis Bryant combined. Cook has totaled 18 catches for 260 yards on 22 targets through the first three weeks of the season and was on the field for 82 percent of Oakland's offensive snaps against the Dolphins.