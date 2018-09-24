Raiders' Jared Cook: Hauls in five passes during Week 3 loss
Cook reeled in five of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Cook was active in the Raiders' short-passing game as he averaged 6.2 yards per catch, while amassing more receptions than receivers Amari Cooper and Martavis Bryant combined. Cook has totaled 18 catches for 260 yards on 22 targets through the first three weeks of the season and was on the field for 82 percent of Oakland's offensive snaps against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Notches four catches in loss•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Piles up 180 yards in opener•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Finishes preseason strong•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Impressing coaching staff•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Three catches in season finale•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Off the injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...