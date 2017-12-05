Cook hauled in just one of five targets for nine yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants.

Cook entered Sunday's contest harnessing higher expectations than usual with starting wide receivers Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) both sidelined, but the veteran tight end failed to capitalize against a vulnerable Giants defense as he caught just 20 percent of his targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Cook was evaluated for a brief moment in the medical tent on the Raiders' sideline, but was still able to log 50 out of a possible 65 offensive snaps. Fellow tight end Clive Walford racked up four catches on as many targets for 57 yards after logging just three total catches throughout the team's first 11 games of the season, resulting in a somewhat unexpected setback to Cook's potential fantasy value. Walford's breakout performance shouldn't impact Cook's normal role as the clear-cut starter at tight end moving forward, but likely having both Cooper and Crabtree back in the lineup could translate to a slightly lesser target share for Cook in Week 14 against the Chiefs.