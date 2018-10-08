Raiders' Jared Cook: Held to 20 yards
Cook caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Cook has unexpectedly been the Raiders' most productive pass catcher so far this season, but he didn't come anywhere close to matching the previous week's 8-110-2 receiving line. He was one of four Oakland players to land between four and seven targets, with Seth Roberts leading the team while Amari Cooper saw just one look. The Raiders have a bunch of issues to figure out on offense, but Cook has at least been a clear bright spot and should remain a big part of the game plan for Week 6 against Seattle.
