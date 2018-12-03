Raiders' Jared Cook: Hits century mark, scores in win
Cook caught seven of eight targets, collecting 100 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Oakland.
With another stellar showing Sunday, the 10-year veteran eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the third time this season, but for the first time over his past eight outings (averaged 34.1 YPG between Weeks 5 and 12). Cook has proven to be a lethal red zone threat of late as well, with touchdown receptions in three straight appearances, as well as four in the past six games. Week 14 brings a matchup against a Steelers defense that's been below average at defending tight ends this year, allowing 705 receiving yards and 63 receptions to the position entering Sunday Night Football (bottom 13 in both categories).
