Raiders' Jared Cook: Impressing coaching staff
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he's been surprised by Cook's speed during Oakland's offseason program, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Athleticism has always been Cook's calling card, dating back to his 4.50 40-yard dash at the 2009 NFL Combine. Gruden may be impressed, but he also has a long history of primarily using his tight ends as blockers. No tight end in a Gruden offense has ever reached 600 receiving yards, a mark Cook hit for the fourth time in his career last season. While still locked in as the Raiders' top pass catcher at his position, Cook may lose snaps to blocking specialists Lee Smith and Derek Carrier on early downs. There's also a bit more competition for targets, with Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant replacing the departed Michael Crabtree at wide receiver.
