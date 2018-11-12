Cook caught four of nine targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.

Cook has seen his production drop off immensely after what was a torrid start to the season by his standards. He entered the week with three games of 20 yards or fewer in his last four and seemed headed towards a similar fate in this one when he saw just two targets and recorded no catches in the first half. After hauling in four of his seven second-half targets to salvage his day, perhaps the Raiders will look to the 31-year-old more frequently starting Week 11 at Arizona.