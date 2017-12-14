Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited at practice Wednesday
Cook (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday.
More on Cook's status Thursday, but he could simply be managing his practice reps on the heels of a bounce-back effort in Week 14 against the Chiefs, in which the tight end saw action on 89 percent of the Raiders' snaps on offense, en route to logging five catches on six targets for 75 yards and a TD.
