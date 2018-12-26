Cook (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cook was on the field for 34 of the Raiders' 62 snaps on offense in this past Monday's 27-14 win against the Broncos, en route to hauling in two of his three targets for 20 yards. He's logged back-to-back quiet efforts, but prior to that Cook reeled in seven passes twice in a row. He's a bounce-back candidate in Week 17 against the Chiefs, assuming he's not limited by his rib issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories