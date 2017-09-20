Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited due to shoulder injury
Cook was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cook apparently came out of Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets with a minor injury, but his ability to practice in some capacity suggests it's only a minor ailment. He's garnered a surprising generous target share through two weeks, accounting for 11 of Derek Carr's 60 pass attempts (18.3 percent). Next up in Week 3 is a Washington defense that's surrendered a league-high 208 receiving yards to tight ends.
