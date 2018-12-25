Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited in Week 16
Cook corralled two of three targets for 20 receiving yards during Monday's 27-14 win against the Broncos.
In two outings against Denver this season, Cook has averaged three receptions for 34.5 yards per game with zero touchdowns, compared to 4.5 catches and 61.5 yards per game with six TDs against all other opponents. Despite a current two-game slump in which he's managed a measly 43 combined yards on four receptions, 2018 has been a breakout campaign for the 10th-year player. Cook entered Week 16 having tripled his touchdown output of a season ago, while ranking as TE5 in PPR and standard scoring after finishing as TE12 in both formats during 2017. Cook could be the benefactor of a favorable Week 17 matchup, as Oakland faces a Chiefs defense that ranks bottom four in receptions (81), receiving yards (1,016) and touchdowns (10) allowed to tight ends this year.
