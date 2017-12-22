Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited participant at Thursday's practice
Cook (wrist) was limited at Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Cook was limited in practice ahead of Week 15 as well but went on to suit up against the Cowboys. He was ineffective in that game, catching only two passes for 17 yards, but the point stands that his limited participation Thursday could very well be a precautionary measure. His practice sessions over the next couple of days will give a better indication of his availability for Monday's contest against the Eagles.
