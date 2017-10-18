Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited to 14 yards
Cook nabbed two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.
Cook has yet to improve week-to-week in terms of catches thus far this season and saw his season low in receptions, targets, and yards on Sunday. The free-agent acquisition was supposed to add another dimension to an Oakland offense that was among the league's best last season, but the team has taken a tumble, averaging just over 13 points per game during its four-game slide. As a result, there isn't much to hang your hat on in Oakland at the moment.
More News
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches half his targets Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Struggles with red-zone execution•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches first touchdown as Raider•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Set to face Washington on Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited due to shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Six targets in Week 2 victory•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...