Cook nabbed two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Cook has yet to improve week-to-week in terms of catches thus far this season and saw his season low in receptions, targets, and yards on Sunday. The free-agent acquisition was supposed to add another dimension to an Oakland offense that was among the league's best last season, but the team has taken a tumble, averaging just over 13 points per game during its four-game slide. As a result, there isn't much to hang your hat on in Oakland at the moment.