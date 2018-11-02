Cook brought in both of his targets for 20 yards in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

It was a positively pedestrian night for the Raiders' passing attack overall, and Cook's production suffered as a result. The veteran tight end has certainly proven capable of the occasional explosive outing this season, but his week-to-week upside remains partly capped by the inconsistent play under center. Cook now has a pair of two-catch tallies over his last three games, and he'll look to up his numbers versus the Chargers in a Week 10 divisional battle.