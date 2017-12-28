Cook (wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cook played through the wrist injury in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles, catching one pass for 15 yards on two targets while logging 75 percent of the snaps on offense. He compiled 290 yards in Weeks 7-9, but he's recorded just one outing with more than two receptions in six games since a Week 10 bye.