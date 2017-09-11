Raiders' Jared Cook: Notches five receptions against Titans
Cook caught five passes on as many targets for 56 yards during Sunday's win over the Titans.
Cook appeared to be in sync with quarterback Derek Carr during the duo's first regular-season action together, connecting on all five targets thrown Cook's way. He caught one less pass than Michael Crabtree and snagged the same number as Amari Cooper, despite seeing less targets than both starting wide receivers. No other Raiders tight end made a reception, with Lee Smith serving primarily as a blocker and Clive Walford appearing on just five offensive snaps. Expect Cook to earn a similar level of involvement in Week 2 against the Jets as he looks to build his rapport with Carr.
