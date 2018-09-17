Cook reeled in all four of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.

Cook saw three looks in the first half, the latter two of which were each 20-yard gains that helped set up Marshawn Lynch's second-quarter touchdown. The 31-year-old would make just one more catch in the third quarter and wouldn't be heard from again as Amari Cooper absorbed most of Derek Carr's attention after that. The ninth-year veteran has never exceeded 759 receiving yards in a season, but with 229 yards through two games, he is well ahead of pace to do that. Cooks will try to keep it going Week 3 at Miami.