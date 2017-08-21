Cook hauled in one pass for 16 yards on one target during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Cook drew the start and played 15 snaps during the first half of the Raiders' second preseason contest, while Lee Smith also started as the team deployed a two-TE formation. Smith is used primarily as a blocker, but actually out-produced Cook with two catches on two targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. Cook's volume in the aerial attack could be slightly impacted if the Raiders continue to start both tight ends, though he's clearly the experienced pass-catcher out of the duo.