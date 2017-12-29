Cook (wrist) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.

Cook will be out there if you need him Sunday, but he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late, combining for three catches for 32 yards over his last two games. Meanwhile, he's logged just one outing with more than two catches in six games since Week 11.

