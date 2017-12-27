Raiders' Jared Cook: One reception in Week 16
Cook made one reception for 15 yards on two targets in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Cook, who was bothered by a wrist injury earlier in the week, played just eight more snaps than fellow tight end Lee Smith. The latter caught two passes on three targets for 16 yards, slightly outperforming Cook in PPR formats. Cook's final challenge of the 2017 season will come against a tough Chargers defense that gave up just four catches on eight targets for 21 yards to Jets No. 1 tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in Week 16.
