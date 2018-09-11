Raiders' Jared Cook: Piles up 180 yards in opener
Cook turned 12 targets into nine catches for 180 yards in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.
Cook was the lone bright spot in what was an otherwise dismal performance from Oakland's passing game. Receiving back Jalen Richard added 55 yards on nine catches of his own, but no other Raider had more than three catches or 23 yards. If this is what Oakland's offense looks like every week under new coach Jon Gruden, it won't be long until Cook's universally owned in fantasy.
