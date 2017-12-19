Cook caught two passes on four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Cook was hindered by a wrist injury earlier in the week as he practiced with limitations on Wednesday and Thursday, but the issue didn't appear to be bothersome by the time Sunday rolled around. Either way, the starting tight end was unproductive against Dallas following a fine performance in Week 14 against the Chiefs when he racked up 75 yards and a touchdown on five catches. He'll look to bounce back in Week 16 against an Eagles defense that just gave up 87 yards on eight receptions to Giants tight end Evan Engram.