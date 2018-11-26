Raiders' Jared Cook: Scores for second straight game
Cook caught two of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Derek Carr threw way behind Cook on a pass up the sideline late in the third quarter. It was fine: The athletic tight end stuck out his paw, palmed the pass and hauled it in for a 16-yard touchdown, putting the game to within a score. The Raiders have mostly endured an ugly season, particularly as of late, but Cook is as valuable of any of the team's targets. The Raiders have just six passing touchdowns over the past five weeks, Cook has three of them. Expect him to be counted on next Sunday against a Chiefs team that forces opponents to play catch-up.
