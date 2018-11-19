Cook corralled three of six targets, putting up 31 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.

The veteran tight end clinched his second receiving score over Oakland's past four games -- and his fourth touchdown of the season -- with a 23-yard catch from Derek Carr on Oakland's third play from scrimmage. Cook has cooled off after a roaring first quarter to the regular season (370 yards and two touchdowns through Week 4), averaging 3.2 catches and fewer than 35 yards per game in six outings since. Week 12 brings a matchup against a Ravens defense that's been exposed in allowing 54 catches and 638 receiving yards to tight ends this season (among NFL's bottom eight teams in both categories).