Raiders' Jared Cook: Scores in Week 14 defeat
Cook caught five passes on six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Cook led the Raiders in receiving with 75 yards and caught quarterback Derek Carr's lone touchdown pass with time winding down in the fourth quarter. The tight end has now found the end zone just twice all season, but Sunday's performance was a solid bounce-back effort following a three-week stretch in which he notched four total receptions for 47 yards on 15 targets. He'll look to stay on track in Week 15 against a Cowboys defense that ranks near the middle of the pack against tight ends this year.
