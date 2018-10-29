Cook caught four of five targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 loss to Indianapolis.

So much for cooling off. Cook got back to cooking, scoring his third touchdown of the season while leading the team in receiving yards. The veteran tight end has never found pay dirt more than five times in any of his previous nine NFL seasons, but he has a chance to eclipse that mark this year on a Raiders offense that doesn't boast many other weapons in the passing game. He'll face the 49ers on Thursday in Week 9.