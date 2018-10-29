Raiders' Jared Cook: Scores third TD in loss
Cook caught four of five targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 loss to Indianapolis.
So much for cooling off. Cook got back to cooking, scoring his third touchdown of the season while leading the team in receiving yards. The veteran tight end has never found pay dirt more than five times in any of his previous nine NFL seasons, but he has a chance to eclipse that mark this year on a Raiders offense that doesn't boast many other weapons in the passing game. He'll face the 49ers on Thursday in Week 9.
More News
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Cooling off after impressive start•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Held to 20 yards•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Scores two touchdowns in win over Browns•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Hauls in five passes during Week 3 loss•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Notches four catches in loss•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Piles up 180 yards in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...