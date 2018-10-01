Cook caught eight of 13 targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Cook led the team in targets and catches, finishing behind only Amari Cooper in receiving yardage. He hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and repeated the feat in the final moments of the game to help force overtime. Cook endured a couple of down weeks after a huge game to start the season, but this performance pushed his average to 92.5 receiving yards per game, in addition to his first trips to the end zone. He should be heavily involved again next Sunday in what could be another high-scoring affair against the Chargers.