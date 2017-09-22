Raiders' Jared Cook: Set to face Washington on Sunday
Cook (shoulder) is no longer on the Raiders' Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.
He's good to go for Sunday's game against Washington, and following a week in which several tight ends were injured, Cook merits a look in deeper fantasy formats. In his first two games in an Oakland uniform, Cook has combined for nine catches (on 11 targets) for 81 yards.
