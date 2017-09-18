Cook made four receptions on six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.

Cook tied for the Raiders' lead in targets with six in Week 2, but was overshadowed by receiver Michael Crabtree, who hauled in three touchdown passes and 80 yards on six catches. Through two games Cook has seen a healthy 11 targets and secured nine catches, but has yet to be much of a factor in the red zone with Amari Cooper, Crabtree and running back Marshawn Lynch earning priority in that department thus far. Cook will look to grab his first touchdown as a Raider in Week 3 at Washington, though it remains clear there are many mouths for quarterback Derek Carr to feed.